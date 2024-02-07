The major US stock indices are trading higher at the official U.S. open.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 134.49 points or 0.35% at 38654

S&P index up 22.5 points or 0.46% at 4976.70

NASDAQ index rose 72 points or 0.47% at 15682

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading down -2.01 point sort -0.10% at 1951.39

Meta shares are surging 8.5 points or 1.87%

Microsoft shares are up 0.75%

Caterpillar continues its rise with a need of $4.76 or 1.47%

Nvidia shares are going the other way with a decline of $-5.40 or -0.75%

Tesla shares are rebounding with a gain of $2.63 or 1.44%

Home Depot shares are up 0.8%

KRE ETF of regional banks are trading down -1.53% as making concerns are being monitored to weakness in commercial lending

For those companies who recently released:

Snap shares are down sharply after reporting disappointing earnings. Shares are down -30.5%.

Uber shares are trading down -0.13%

Alibaba shares or -3.64%

CVS is trading up 4.72%

Hilton is up 0.21%

Chipotle shares are up 5.06%

Ford shares are up 5.05%

Fortinet shares are up 3.79%

Looking at the US yield curve, yields are near unchanged now: