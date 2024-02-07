The major US stock indices are trading higher at the official U.S. open.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 134.49 points or 0.35% at 38654
- S&P index up 22.5 points or 0.46% at 4976.70
- NASDAQ index rose 72 points or 0.47% at 15682
The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading down -2.01 point sort -0.10% at 1951.39
- Meta shares are surging 8.5 points or 1.87%
- Microsoft shares are up 0.75%
- Caterpillar continues its rise with a need of $4.76 or 1.47%
- Nvidia shares are going the other way with a decline of $-5.40 or -0.75%
- Tesla shares are rebounding with a gain of $2.63 or 1.44%
- Home Depot shares are up 0.8%
- KRE ETF of regional banks are trading down -1.53% as making concerns are being monitored to weakness in commercial lending
For those companies who recently released:
- Snap shares are down sharply after reporting disappointing earnings. Shares are down -30.5%.
- Uber shares are trading down -0.13%
- Alibaba shares or -3.64%
- CVS is trading up 4.72%
- Hilton is up 0.21%
- Chipotle shares are up 5.06%
- Ford shares are up 5.05%
- Fortinet shares are up 3.79%
Looking at the US yield curve, yields are near unchanged now:
- two year yield 4.391%, -1.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.038% -0.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.099% +0.8 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.309% +13 basis points