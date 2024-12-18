The major US stock indices are opening little changed on the day. Yesterday, the major indices all fell with the Dow industrial average falling for its ninth consecutive day - mainly on the declines from UnitedHealth and Nvidia over that period which saw their prices decline by over 20% and over 10% respectively.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows (2 minutes into the open):

Dow industrial average up 66.82 points or 0.15% at 43516.72.

S&P index -3.3 points or -0.05% at 6047.31.

NASDAQ index -25.52 points or -0.13% at 20083.54

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 11.89 points or 0.51% at 2345.97.