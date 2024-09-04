The major US stock indices are opening lower and adding to the woes from yesterday when the NASDAQ index fell -3.4% led by Nvidia which fell over 9.4% yesterday.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is near unchanged at 40,940

S&P index down -15 points or -0.28% at 5513.85

NASDAQ index down -100 points or -0.57% or 17038

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down by -9.10 points or -0.42% at 2138

Shares of Nvidia are lower by another 2.2% in early trading.

Meta is down -0.63%

Apple is down -1.03%

Amazon is down -1.57%

Alphabet is up 0.69%

Microsoft is down -1.03%

Bank of Canada rate decision is ahead at 9:45 AM ET. The expectations are for a 25 basis point cut to 4.25%. There is a possibility for a 50 basis point cut.

Factory orders and revisions to durable goods will be released at 10 AM ET. The JOLTs job openings will be released at 10 AM ET.