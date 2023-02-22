The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening with modest gains after yesterday's sharp declines saw the indices closed down -2% to -2.5%.

A snapshot of the market three minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average up 63.94 points or 0.19% at 33193.54

S&P index up 8.64 points or 0.22% of 4005.99

NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term

Russell 2000 is up 8.10 points or 0.43% 1896.31

Intel in premarket trading announced a 66% cut in their dividend and said they would not increase capital expenditures until they started to get more orders. Intel stock is trading up $0.32 at $26.39 in early trading

The NASDAQ index is getting closer to its 200 day moving average at 11410.41. The price had been above that moving average since late January. It move below would be more bearish.

NASDAQ moving closer to its 200 day moving average

The Dow Industrial Average yesterday closed below its closing level for the end of 2022 at 33147.25. The current prices back above that level in early US trading.

In the US debt market, yields are lower after the sharp rises seen yesterday where the 5-year yield rose around 10 basis points in the 10-year yield rose around 11 basis points:

2 year yield 4.674% -2.9 basis points

5 year yield 4.135% -3.8 basis points

10 year yield 3.91% -3.2 basis points

30 year yield 3.941% -3.4 basis points

There are no economic data coming out today. The U.S. Treasury will auction off ivory notes at 1 PM ET.