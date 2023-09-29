The major US stock indices are opening with solid gains as inflation eases. Core PCE data in the US rose 0.1% less than 0.2% expected. The year on year fell to 3.9% from 4.3% last month.

US yields are lower are helping the rebound:

2-year yield 5.026% -4.4 basis points

5-year yield 4.568% -7.5 basis points

10-year yield 4.519% -7.5 basis points

30 year yield 4.662% -6.6 basis points

A snapshot of the market 3 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average +150 points or 0.44% at 33815

S&P index +27.42 points or 0.63% at 4326.30

NASDAQ index +135.11 points or 1.02% at 13336.08

For the trading week, the gains today have pushed the border indices back into positive territory:

Dow industrial average is still down -0.52%

S&P indexes +0.14%

NASDAQ index is up 0.95%

The bad news is for the month of October, the S&P and NASDAQ are on pace for their worst month since December 2022. The snapshot of the month to date shows:

Dow industrial average -2.65%

S&P index -3.98%

NASDAQ index -4.93%

For the 3rd quarter: