The major US stock indices are opening a lower led by the NASDAQ index. Yesterday, the NASDAQ index fell -0.84% outpacing the declines by the S&P of -0.54% and the Dow industrial average of -0.11%.

The major indices are up for 5 consecutive weeks, but with declines for the first 2 trading days of the week, that streak may be in jeopardy.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is down -89 points or -0.25% at 36116

S&P index is down -14.3 points or -0.32% at 4555.56

NASDAQ index down -54.0 points or -0.38% at 14133

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower across the yield curve:

2-year yield 4.624% -3.4 basis points

5-year yield 4.185% -5.2 basis points

10-year yield 4.214% -7.1 basis points

30-year yield 4.364% -7.3 basis points

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is rebounding and trades up $0.55 or 0.75% at $73.60. The low price reached $72.17 before rebounding

Gold is down -$4.90 or -0.25% at $2023.90. Gold reached an all-time high yesterday at $2146.79.

Silver is down 12% or -0.50% at $24.35.

Bitcoin is trading above $42,000 at $42,050

The JPY remains the strongest of the major currencies while the AUD remains the weakest.

The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The S&P global composite index for November will be released at 9:45 AM ET. The preliminary composite figure came in at 50.7 with the servicespreliminary coming at 50.8.

At 10 AM, the ISM PMI data for November will be released with expectations of 52.0 versus 51.8 last month.

Also at 10 AM, the JOLTs job openings for October are expected at 9,300,000 versus 9,553,000 last month