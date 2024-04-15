US stocks are set up a higher
- Dow industrial average up 334 points
- S&P index up 43 points
- NASDAQ up 158 points
Last week, the major indices closed lower on the week:
- Dow industrial average -2.37%
- S&P index -1.56%
- NASDAQ and -0.45%
in the news :
- Tesla has announced that they would reduce workforce by 10%
- Goldman Sachs blew out their first-quarter earnings. EPS $11.58 versus $8.56
- Schwab earnings and revenues marginally higher.
- Apple said that Q1 iPhone shipments fell 10%
US yields are higher with the 2-year up 8.8 basis points. The 10 year yield is up 10.7 basis points