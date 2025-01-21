The major US stock indices started the week with solid gains. The Dow 30 rose by 1.24%. The Russell 2000 was the biggest gainer with a rise of 1.85%.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow rose 537.98 points or 1.24% at 44025.81
- S&P index rose 52.58 points or 0.88% at 6049.24.
- NASDAQ index rose 126.58 points or 0.64% at 19756.78.
- Russell 2000 rose 42.08 points or 1.85% at 2317.968. Last Wednesday the index rose by 1.985%, and for the year the index is now up 3.937%, which outpaces the other major indices.
After the close, earnings for Netflix, United Airlines, Seagate, and Interactive Brokers at all beat on the top and bottom lines (See post here).
- Netflix shares are now trading up $113.04 or 13.0% at $982.72.
- United is trading up $3.54 or 3.20% at $114.05.
- Interactive Brokers is trading up $7.17 or 3.72% at $200
- Seagate is trading up $1.75 or 1.73% at $103.
A laggard today was Apple on downgrades ahead of their earnings which will be released on January 30. Shares fell by -$7.34 or -3.19%.
Oh Meanwhile, Nvidia shares rose by $3.12 or 2.27% to $140.83 making Nvidia the largest market capitalized firm at $3.45 trillion. Apples market capitalization is now at $3.35 trillion.
Shares of Oracle surged by $11.54 or 7.17% to $172.57. Shares of Oracle rose above its 100-day moving average of $170.50. On the shorter-term chart they rose above its 200 hour moving average at $168.44. Technically those levels represent the risk for buyers in the short-term. Staying above is more bullish technically.
Pres. Trump is expected to announce shortly a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure joint venture deal which includes Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.