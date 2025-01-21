The major US stock indices started the week with solid gains. The Dow 30 rose by 1.24%. The Russell 2000 was the biggest gainer with a rise of 1.85%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow rose 537.98 points or 1.24% at 44025.81

S&P index rose 52.58 points or 0.88% at 6049.24.

NASDAQ index rose 126.58 points or 0.64% at 19756.78.

Russell 2000 rose 42.08 points or 1.85% at 2317.968. Last Wednesday the index rose by 1.985%, and for the year the index is now up 3.937%, which outpaces the other major indices.

After the close, earnings for Netflix, United Airlines, Seagate, and Interactive Brokers at all beat on the top and bottom lines (See post here).

Netflix shares are now trading up $113.04 or 13.0% at $982.72.

United is trading up $3.54 or 3.20% at $114.05.

Interactive Brokers is trading up $7.17 or 3.72% at $200

Seagate is trading up $1.75 or 1.73% at $103.

A laggard today was Apple on downgrades ahead of their earnings which will be released on January 30. Shares fell by -$7.34 or -3.19%.

Oh Meanwhile, Nvidia shares rose by $3.12 or 2.27% to $140.83 making Nvidia the largest market capitalized firm at $3.45 trillion. Apples market capitalization is now at $3.35 trillion.

Shares of Oracle surged by $11.54 or 7.17% to $172.57. Shares of Oracle rose above its 100-day moving average of $170.50. On the shorter-term chart they rose above its 200 hour moving average at $168.44. Technically those levels represent the risk for buyers in the short-term. Staying above is more bullish technically.

Pres. Trump is expected to announce shortly a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure joint venture deal which includes Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.