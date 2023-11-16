As US stock trading gets underway, the major indices are trading in the red. At risk is the 4 day win streak for the broader indices.

A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open and showing:

Dow industrial average -45.28 points or -0.13% at 34945.49

S&P index -2.31 points or -0.05% at 4500.58

NASDAQ index -30.01 points or -0.21% at 14073.82

Walmart announced earnings this morning and the market is not liking it with a decline of $-11.65 or -6.84% at $158.17.

After the close yesterday at Cisco Systems and Palo Alto Networks reported their earnings and those stocks are also sharply lower:

Cisco is trading down $6 a -11.26% at $47.28

Palo Alto Networks is trading down $17.16 or -6.68% at $239

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower after the weaker than expected data today:

2 year yield 4.837% -7.8 basis points

5 year yield 4.443% -8.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.466% -7.0 basis points

30 year yield 4.640% -5.2 basis points

Crude oil is getting hit on the lower than expected economic data with the price now down -$2.43 or -3.17% at $74.24. Chevron shares are down $-2.64 or -1.82% at $142.80. Exxon Mobil shares are down -$0.60 or -0.58% at $103.

Spot gold is rising on the lower rates with a gain of $20.20 or 1.02% at $1979.27.

Bitcoin is trading back below the $37,000 level at $36,738.