Buyers have pushed the major indices to the upside ahead of the key FOMC interest rate decision later this afternoon. The gains are led by the Dow industrial average which is up around 0.7%.

US yields are mixed:

  • 2 year 3.973%, +1 basis point
  • 5 year 3.739%, -1.2 basis points
  • 10 year 3.537%, -3.5 basis point
  • 30 year 3.545%, -3.6 basis points