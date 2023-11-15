As the trading gets underway in the US, the major US indices are higher, but off their implied premarket starting levels.
A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average up 86.39 points or 0.25% at 34914.10
- S&P index up 14.57 points or 0.32% at 4510.28
- NASDAQ index up 55.52 points or 0.39% at 14149.90
- Russell 2000 is up 8.96 points or 0.50% at 1807.07. Yesterday that index led the charge with a gain of 5.44%. It has been the lagging index in 2023.
Looking at the US yield curve, higher yields are helping to contribute to a slower opening perhaps:
- 2-year yield 4.894% +7.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.508% +8.8 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.519% +7.9 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.674% +5.3 basis points
A snapshot of the market shows:
- Crude oil is trading down $0.97 or -1.23% at $77.30
- Gold is now near unchanged at $1963.07
- Silver is up $0.25 or 1.08% or $23.32
- Bitcoin is trading at $36,040, down marginally from its early New York levels
US PPI came in weaker than expectations, while retail sales were a bit stronger with revisions included.