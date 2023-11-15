As the trading gets underway in the US, the major US indices are higher, but off their implied premarket starting levels.

A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 86.39 points or 0.25% at 34914.10

S&P index up 14.57 points or 0.32% at 4510.28

NASDAQ index up 55.52 points or 0.39% at 14149.90

Russell 2000 is up 8.96 points or 0.50% at 1807.07. Yesterday that index led the charge with a gain of 5.44%. It has been the lagging index in 2023.

Looking at the US yield curve, higher yields are helping to contribute to a slower opening perhaps:

2-year yield 4.894% +7.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.508% +8.8 basis points

10-year yield 4.519% +7.9 basis points

30-year yield 4.674% +5.3 basis points

A snapshot of the market shows:

Crude oil is trading down $0.97 or -1.23% at $77.30

Gold is now near unchanged at $1963.07

Silver is up $0.25 or 1.08% or $23.32

Bitcoin is trading at $36,040, down marginally from its early New York levels

US PPI came in weaker than expectations, while retail sales were a bit stronger with revisions included.