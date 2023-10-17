The major US stock indices are moving lower led by the NASDAQ index which is trading down over 1.1%. Showing the expected retail sales (and industrial production) are sending yields higher. With the Fed decision upcoming on November 1, concerns that the Fed may go through with a 25 basis point hike is increasing.

Nvidia shares are taking the brunt of the heat with a decline of -5.68% after the US government said that they would restrict some exports of their (and other) chips due to security concerns.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -50.05 points or -0.15% at 33934.50

S&P index -28.35 points or -0.65% at 4345.27

NASDAQ index -147.89 points or -1.09% at 13420.10

Looking at US rates, they are higher after better retail sales :

2 year yield 5.177% +7.9 basis points

5 year yield 4.834% +11.7 basis points

10 year yield 4.827% +11.8 basis points

30 year yield 4.952% +8.6 basis points

Looking at the chip stocks: