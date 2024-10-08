As a dust settles from the open, the major indices are mixed after 20 minutes of trading. The Dow industrial average and Russell 2000 up small-cap stocks is lower. The S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher.

A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow industrial average -37.85 points or -0.09% at 41916.39.

S&P index up 22.23 points or 0.39% at 5718.17

NASDAQ index up 93.28 points or 0.52% at 18017.18.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -4.22 points or -0.11% at 2188.86.

Looking at the US debt market yields are mostly higher:

2-year yield, 3.986%, -1.4 basis points

5-year yield 3.81%, +1.2 basis points

10 year yield 4.051%, +2.1 basis points

30 year yield 4.332%, +2.8 basis points

in other markets: