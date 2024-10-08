As a dust settles from the open, the major indices are mixed after 20 minutes of trading. The Dow industrial average and Russell 2000 up small-cap stocks is lower. The S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher.
A snapshot of the market shows:
- Dow industrial average -37.85 points or -0.09% at 41916.39.
- S&P index up 22.23 points or 0.39% at 5718.17
- NASDAQ index up 93.28 points or 0.52% at 18017.18.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -4.22 points or -0.11% at 2188.86.
Looking at the US debt market yields are mostly higher:
- 2-year yield, 3.986%, -1.4 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.81%, +1.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.051%, +2.1 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.332%, +2.8 basis points
in other markets:
- Crude oil is a trading lower by -$2.83 at $74.29
- Gold is down $3.53 or -0.14% at $2639.03.
- Bitcoin is trading higher on the day at $62,827
- Etherium is trading marginally higher on the day at $2443