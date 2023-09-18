The major indices are trading mixed at the open for the day/week.

Looking at the major indices:

Dow Industrial Average's trading up 25 points or 0.06% at 34645

S&P index is down 3 points or -0.06% at 4447.70

NASDAQ index is down 19 points or 0.14% at 13688.12

Last week the S&P and NASDAQ index both fell sharply on Friday, turning a gain for the week into a decline for the week (S&P fell -0.16%, while the NASDAQ fell -0.39%). The Dow Industrial Average rose 0.12%.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher today:

2 year yield is getting more comfortable above the 5% level at 5.0645% up 3.1 basis points

10 year yield is trading at 4.349% after trading as high as 4.415% earlier today. That was the highest yield going back to October 2007

30 year yield is at 4.429%

in other markets: