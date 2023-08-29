Yesterday the major indices rose, led by the NASDAQ index:
- Dow industrial average rose 213.08 points or 0.62%
- S&P index rose 27.6 points or 0.63%
- NASDAQ index rose 114.48 points or 0.84%
In trading today, the major indices are opening mixed/little changed
- Dow Industrial Average is trading up 6.63 points or 0.02% at 34564
- S&P index up 1.89 points or 0.04% of 4435.20
- NASDAQ index down -6.06 points is -0.04% at 13697.45
In the US debt market, the yields are tilting to the upside and trading near their highs for the day:
- 2-year yield 5.033%, +2.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.417%, +2.6 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.233%, +2.2 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.301%, +1.1 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading up $0.18 or 0.22% at $80.28
- Gold is trading down $0.85 or -0.06% at 1918.47.
- Silver is trading up $0.03 or 0.17% at $24.24
- Bitcoin is trading just below the $26,000 level at $25,999
The US dollar has moved higher in early US trading, with all the major currencies trading to new lows versus the greenback.