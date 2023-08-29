Yesterday the major indices rose, led by the NASDAQ index:

Dow industrial average rose 213.08 points or 0.62%

S&P index rose 27.6 points or 0.63%

NASDAQ index rose 114.48 points or 0.84%

In trading today, the major indices are opening mixed/little changed

Dow Industrial Average is trading up 6.63 points or 0.02% at 34564

S&P index up 1.89 points or 0.04% of 4435.20

NASDAQ index down -6.06 points is -0.04% at 13697.45

In the US debt market, the yields are tilting to the upside and trading near their highs for the day:

2-year yield 5.033%, +2.3 basis points

5-year yield 4.417%, +2.6 basis points

10-year yield 4.233%, +2.2 basis points

30-year yield 4.301%, +1.1 basis points

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is trading up $0.18 or 0.22% at $80.28

Gold is trading down $0.85 or -0.06% at 1918.47.

Silver is trading up $0.03 or 0.17% at $24.24

Bitcoin is trading just below the $26,000 level at $25,999

The US dollar has moved higher in early US trading, with all the major currencies trading to new lows versus the greenback.