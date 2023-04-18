The major US stock indices have erased their earlier gains:
- Dow industrial average is down -140.45 points or -0.41% at 33846.71
- S&P index -3.24 points or -0.08% at 4148.30
- NASDAQ index -12.33 points or -0.10% at 12145.
- Russell 2000 is down -4.24 points or -0.24% at 1798.597
Looking at the NASDAQ daily chart, the price high today reached into a swing area between 12227.93 and 12269.55 and found willing sellers. At session highs, the index was up 87.70 points. At session lows, the index has been down -27.52 points so far today.