The major US stock  futures  are implying a lower opening. The futures are implying

After the close, chipmaker Nvidia will be reporting their earnings.

With today being the "hump day" of the trading week, the Nasdaq is on pace to close down for the 8th consecutive week. The NASDAQ index closed at 11354.62 on Friday. It closed yesterday at 11264.45.

The S&P index is modestly higher and on pace to snap its 7 week decline. It closed at 3901.35 on Friday. The index closed at 3941.49 yesterday.

The Dow industrial average is also higher and is on pace to snap its 8 week decline (not done since 1923). It closed at 31261.91. The index closed yesterday at 31928.63.