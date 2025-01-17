Here we go. BOJ "leaks" are coming into the picture now and Nikkei is reporting that while some policymakers remain cautious of a rate hike, the majority is still likely to approve one at next week's policy meeting.

The yen reaction has been relatively calm by all means. USD/JPY is still up on the day by 0.3% to 155.55 but slightly off earlier highs near 155.70 levels. Will the BOJ disappoint once again? We'll see.

The early "leak" here should be confirmed with more reports in the next few days. And that should be what the BOJ decides on when we get to the decision on 24 January surely.