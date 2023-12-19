Make it 9-days in a row for the Dow and the Nasdaq. The Dow closes at a new record high once again. The S&P index is only up 8 of 9 days, but is now within about 0.75% of an all-time high close.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 251.90 points or 0.68% at 37557.93

S&P index rose 27.79 points or 0.59% at 4768.36

Nasdaq index rose 98.40 points or 0.66% at 15003.21

Those gains were solid but the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 30.53 points or 1.94% at 2020.95. The Ark Innovation ETF also outperformed with a gain of $2.11 or 4.13% at $53.18. Some of the Top 10 gainers in that ETF?

Zoom +1.49%

Twillio, +2.14%

UiPath was 2.26%

Coinbase, +5.04%

Square, +4.64 present

Unity, +4.15%

Caterpillar had another big gain today. It rose $7.25 or 2.54% to $292.96. That is a new high close but just short of it $293.88 all-time intraday high. Shares of Caterpillar or up 12.95% from last Wednesday's low.

Other winners today: