Make it 9-days in a row for the Dow and the Nasdaq. The Dow closes at a new record high once again. The S&P index is only up 8 of 9 days, but is now within about 0.75% of an all-time high close.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 251.90 points or 0.68% at 37557.93
- S&P index rose 27.79 points or 0.59% at 4768.36
- Nasdaq index rose 98.40 points or 0.66% at 15003.21
Those gains were solid but the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 30.53 points or 1.94% at 2020.95. The Ark Innovation ETF also outperformed with a gain of $2.11 or 4.13% at $53.18. Some of the Top 10 gainers in that ETF?
- Zoom +1.49%
- Twillio, +2.14%
- UiPath was 2.26%
- Coinbase, +5.04%
- Square, +4.64 present
- Unity, +4.15%
Caterpillar had another big gain today. It rose $7.25 or 2.54% to $292.96. That is a new high close but just short of it $293.88 all-time intraday high. Shares of Caterpillar or up 12.95% from last Wednesday's low.
Other winners today:
- Tesla today rose 2.04%.
- Meta-rose 1.67%
- Intel rose to 2.12%. For the year Intel shares are up 76.54%