Says White House staff did some 'inexcusable' things that drove him to reject plan

If Democrats do want to do Build Back Better, they should go through the committee process and hold hearings

"You all are approaching legislation as if you have 55 or 60 senators,” Manchin says of Democratic leadership

$1.75B was the most, if we did a good tax reform

"It's all staff drive" he says of the White House

"Inflation's the biggest threat we have right now."

This might be headed for an ugly divorce. The White House statement on the weekend after Manchin's comment reflected deep betrayal and the feeling appears to be mutual.

Goldman Sachs lowered its US growth forecasts today after the move.