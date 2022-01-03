The dollar is keeping in a decent spot as we look to get things going in Europe so far today.

There was some light weakness against the euro on New Year's eve but we're seeing most of that reverse now. EUR/USD is down 0.3% to 1.1335 while USD/JPY is maintaining a slight advance above 115.00, eyeing the November highs of 115.46-52.

Besides that, cable has also erased its advance from Friday to just below 1.3500. Meanwhile, the dollar is also seeing light gains against the loonie and aussie. Of note, USD/CAD is up 0.4% to 1.2680 after a sharp move lower at the end of last week to test its 100-day moving average @ 1.2624. Adam had more on that here.

Looking at other markets, S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% as equities are holding up. Gold is down 0.2% to $1,824 after the breakout on Friday, so we'll see if that turns out to be a fakeout amid thin liquidity.

Be reminded that London markets are closed today but there will still be some light releases to move things along in the session ahead.

0815 GMT - Spain December manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - Switzerland December manufacturing PMI

0845 GMT - Italy December manufacturing PMI

0850 GMT - France December final manufacturing PMI

0855 GMT - Germany December final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone December final manufacturing PMI

The focus will be on the final readings for France, Germany, and overall Eurozone. The flash readings indicated some softness in overall activity though manufacturing conditions are holding up a little. The final readings above should reaffirm that.

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 31 December

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!