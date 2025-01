This accompanies the regional economic assessment from earlier here. The BOJ says that while firms are seeing the need to stick to wage hikes, they are yet to decide on how much they would have to raise pay for this year. On the flip side though, some smaller firms are reserving caution due to the impact of tighter profit margins.

But at the balance, the BOJ notes that "there were many reports saying a wide range of firms see the need to keep hiking wages".