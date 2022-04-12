Tougher year-over-year comparisons in US inflation begin in April and that, combined with a drop in gasoline prices makes it increasingly likely that we've seen the high water mark for price acceleration, according to CIBC.

"Although March likely represents the peak for inflation, as the indices will be lapping some strong year-ago readings starting in April, the Fed will still have to raise rates by 125bps over the rest of this year to achieve on-target inflation in 2023, with the next hike likely to be 50bps in May," economists write following today's CPI report.

They forecast a 50 bps followed by a series of 25 bps hikes until a temporary pause in Q4.

On inflation, CIBC notes that more than half of the monthly rise in prices of 1.2% was due to gasoline. Since then, pump prices have come down, putting a negative bias into April data if current oil pricing holds.

Core inflation was lower than expected but shelter and airfares could be a continuing tailwind.

"Judging from the deviation in the home price-to-rent ratio relative to its normal level, there is ample room for rent prices to rise further. Given the stickiness in that component and the fact that it's the largest weighted component in the index, the Fed will be especially cognizant of that," they write.

What it will come down to is flat-to-falling goods prices competing with services inflation as the economy reopens. While this is likely to mark the peak of inflation, CIBC expects price rises to broaden and that will keep the Fed on a hiking path.