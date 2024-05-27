That is keeping the overall mood more muted so far today. In the UK, it is the spring bank holiday and in the US, it is going to be Memorial Day. As such, two major markets will be closed for trading in the day ahead.

If anything else, it should keep things quieter and cap any major price movements. But just be wary, we are entering into month-end territory this week. That will be something to watch out for in the sessions ahead. From last week: Dollar selling the flavour for this month-end - Barclays