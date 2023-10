As the 1st vote for U.S. House Speaker begins between Jordan and Jeffries has begun, the US dollar is mixed/little changed. The AUD is the strongest. The NZD is the weakest.

In other markets:

Dow industrial average is up 40 points or 0.12% at 34024.99

S&P is up 6.36 points or 0.15% at 4379.98

NASDAQ index is up 4.83 points or 0.04% at 13572.82

in the US debt market: