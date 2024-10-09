Another day of losses for Chinese equities this morning, with the HK50 down close to 3% and the CN50 down close to 8% at the time of writing.

In broader equity futures, we are trading marginally lower (apart from the FTSE100). The push lower in volatility yesterday is a slightly better sign, but we'll need to wait for the US cash session to see whether we can extend on yesterday's recovery.

For commodities, they are mostly lower across the board with copper the biggest loser at the moment, while oil is trading close to flat.

In FX, the biggest mover and loser has been the NZD which pushed lower following the RBNZ policy decision. The move felt like a bit of an over-reaction as a 50bp cut was fully priced in and the shift in language was only marginally more dovish than August. The CHF and USD are the strongest on the session so far.

Bonds saw some small upside moves earlier, but looking at yields it's been a mostly rangebound move in bonds/yields so far. Most likely waiting for tomorrow's CPI for the next catalyst.