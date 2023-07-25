The dollar is little changed on the day as markets are not showing much enthusiasm so far in European trading. It's one of those placeholder days as we await the Fed policy decision tomorrow. EUR/USD is down 0.15% to 1.1045 currently and with exception of the aussie, the rest of the major currencies are keeping less than 0.1% changed against the dollar now.

As for AUD/USD itself, I shared some thoughts earlier here already. In other markets, European equities are keeping steady while US futures are also little changed. Tech shares are slightly higher with Nasdaq futures up 0.3% but S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are flattish for now.

In the bond market, yields are keeping higher with 10-year Treasury yields up 4 bps to 3.90% as we see a bounce back following the drop after the sluggish European PMI data yesterday.