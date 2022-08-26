The initial reaction was toward the hawkish side and then recovered but is now moving toward the more hawkish bias after the Fed Powell's speech. I am not sure things changed much, but the Chair did reiterate the need to get rates higher. The verdict is still out on 50-75 and the terminal rate, but perhaps the feeling is 3.4% might be too low for the end of the year and the Bullard call for 3.75% to 4% is more likely.

Stocks are lower. The snapshot at 10 AM had the Dow up 52 points, The S&P down -2.07 points and the Nasdaq -27.01 points.

The current levels are at:

  • Dow is down -386 points or -1.4%
  • S&P is down -56 points ro -1.33%
  • Nasdaq is down -199 points or -1.60^

For yields, the before and after showed:

  • 2 year moving from 3.374% to 3.425% currently
  • 10 year from 3.045% to 3.069%
  • 30 year from 3.254% to 3.257%

IN the forex,

Volatility with a hawkish tilt is now the theme.

PS. Stocks declines are accelerating with the Nasdaq now down -1.95%. The S&P is down -1.6%