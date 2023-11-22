The dollar managed to claw back some losses from yesterday to end up trading fairly mixed by the end of it all. However, it is still in a rather vulnerable spot at the moment despite some technical holds in USD/JPY and AUD/USD - at least for now. Major currencies are not showing much appetite today, being confined in tighter ranges so far:

The lackadaisical mood is also reflected in equities, with US futures sitting little changed and flattish. Meanwhile, the bond market is also feeling rather lethargic with 10-year Treasury yields being flat at 4.416% currently.

It seems like we're beginning to wind down to the Thanksgiving holiday period and so we might be in for a quieter session later on in Europe today.