As we head deeper into the quiet Tuesday session, markets are still leaning mostly risk on across major asset classes.

Bonds: yields have continued to push higher (bonds lower) in a follow-through from yesterday's bounce, with 10-year treasury yields trading close to 3.85%.

Equity futures: green across the board (apart from the ASX200 which is still the underperformer), with the Hang Seng and Nikkei both up over 1% so far.

FX: The safe haven JPY continues to be the biggest lower with the USD the second weakest, while the GBP is the strongest and closely followed by the NZD and AUD as well.

Commodities: Have mostly been choppy this morning, with WTI, silver and platinum flip flopping between positive and negative this morning. While copper is comfortably in the lead and natgas the clear underperformer.

Catalysts remain thing for the price action we are seeing though so as always be careful out there.