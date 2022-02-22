Markit services
  • Prior was 51.2
  • Manufacturing 57.5 vs 56.0 expected
  • Prior manufacturing index 55.5
  • Composite 56.0 vs 51.1 prior (prior was an 18 month low)

This is a very strong report relative to expectations but it mostly just erases a dip in January that was likely related to omicron.

From IHS Markit chief economist Chris Williamson:

“The pace of economic growth accelerated sharply in February as virus containment measures, tightened to fight the Omicron wave, were scaled back. Demand was reported to have revived and supply constraints, both in terms of component availability and staff shortages, moderated.

“With demand rebounding and firms seeing a relatively modest impact on order books from the Omicron wave, future output expectations improved to the highest for 15 months, and jobs growth accelerated to the highest since last May, adding to the upbeat picture.

“The service sector rebounded especially impressively, accompanied by a more muted upturn in manufacturing. Goods producers remain hamstrung by supply shortages which, although easing to the lowest since last May, continued to severely limit production growth, resulting in a further large rise in backlogs of work.

“The supply constraints also contributed to a further marked increase in firms’ costs, which rose yet again at another near-record pace in February. Increasing numbers of companies sought to pass these higher costs on to customers, resulting in the largest increase in average prices charged yet recorded by the survey.

“With growth rebounding sharply amid resurgent demand, and price pressures rising again to an all-time high, the survey will add to expectations of a more aggressive policy tightening by the FOMC.”

USD/    JPY  strengthened to a session high after this release but note that    equities  have been rebounding from weakness at the open at the same time.