ISM services
ISM services business activity index

The Markit final February US services PMI shows:

The IHS chief business economist Chirs Williamson said:

  • “US service sector companies reported a strong rebound in business activity during February as virus containment measures were eased to the loosest since November. The data add to evidence from manufacturing surveys that the Omicron wave appears to have had only a modest and short-lived impact on the economy.
  • “February’s PMI surveys are broadly consistent with GDP rising at an annualised rate of 3.5%, representing a substantial improvement on the 0.9% rate signalled by the January surveys. First quarter GDP growth is therefore currently averaging just over 2%.
  • “Supply chain bottlenecks and poor labor availability remain widespread constraints on output , however, limiting economic growth in manufacturing and services, meaning demand continues to rise faster than output, resulting in unprecedented price pressures.
  • “The Ukraine conflict is leading to further upward movements in energy and broader commodity prices, which will add further to US inflationary pressures. More uncertain will be the extent to which business confidence is being affected by the war. Business optimism about the year ahead had surged across manufacturing and services in February to the highest for 15 months, as firms looked ahead to looser COVID-19 restrictions and saw signs of easing supply constraints. However, the resilience of this optimism will be tested by the conflict in Europe and will need to be monitored in the coming weeks as a barometer of risk appetite in terms of both spending and investment.”

Below is the trend in the composite PMI output index

Composite PMI output index
Composite PMI output index

For the full report CLICK HERE