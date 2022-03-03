The IHS chief business economist Chirs Williamson said:
“US service sector companies reported a strong rebound
in business activity during February as virus containment
measures were eased to the loosest since November. The data
add to evidence from manufacturing surveys that the Omicron
wave appears to have had only a modest and short-lived
impact on the economy.
“February’s PMI surveys are broadly consistent with GDP rising
at an annualised rate of 3.5%, representing a substantial
improvement on the 0.9% rate signalled by the January
surveys. First quarter GDP growth is therefore currently
averaging just over 2%.
“Supply chain bottlenecks and poor labor availability
remain widespread constraints on output , however, limiting
economic growth in manufacturing and services, meaning
demand continues to rise faster than output, resulting in
unprecedented price pressures.
“The Ukraine conflict is leading to further upward movements
in energy and broader commodity prices, which will add
further to US inflationary pressures. More uncertain will be
the extent to which business confidence is being affected by
the war. Business optimism about the year ahead had surged
across manufacturing and services in February to the highest
for 15 months, as firms looked ahead to looser COVID-19
restrictions and saw signs of easing supply constraints.
However, the resilience of this optimism will be tested by
the conflict in Europe and will need to be monitored in the
coming weeks as a barometer of risk appetite in terms of both
spending and investment.”
Below is the trend in the composite PMI output index