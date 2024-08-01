Marubeni CFO:
- Expect limited impact on financing costs from BOJ’s rate hike
- The yen’s depreciation turning to appreciation due to monetary policies in Japan and US was as we had expected
- Weaker yen against US Dollar and Australian dollar in April-June period contributed about 9 bln yen to profit
Marubeni Corporation is involved in
- importing and exporting (including third country trading)
- domestic business across a diverse range including lifestyle, IT solutions, food, agri business, forest products, chemicals, metals & mineral resources, energy, power, infrastructure project, aerospace & ship, finance, leasing & real estate business, construction, industrial machinery & mobility
- services
- investment