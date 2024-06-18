I did a full post on this during the best ;-) Asian timezone:

This is an abbreviated version with "just the numbers".

-

On Tuesday at 1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time we get retail sales for May 2024.

Consensus expectations are in the table below. This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

As for the ranges. For Retail sales m/m:

-0.1% to +0.5%

For Retail sales excl autos m/m:

-0.1% to +0.6%

While I'm at it, Industrial production will also be a focus. The ranges of estimates for the m/m:

0.0% to 0.6%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important? ... yep, see the full post for this, linked above.