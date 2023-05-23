McCarthy still believes we can reach a debt ceiling deal before June 1. He adds:
- We are not putting any debt ceiling plan on the U.S. House floor that doesn't spend less than we spent this year
- No talks scheduled with Biden yet
Meanwhile, the GOP negotiator Graves says:
- The sides are miles apart and spending is the biggest gap
- Believes the 2 sides will continue to negotiate later today
Graves comments have been more negative while McCarthy seems to be more positive
House Majority Leader Scalise says:
- He is unsure whether White House negotiators will meet again