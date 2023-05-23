McCarthy still believes we can reach a debt ceiling deal before June 1. He adds:

We are not putting any debt ceiling plan on the U.S. House floor that doesn't spend less than we spent this year

No talks scheduled with Biden yet

Meanwhile, the GOP negotiator Graves says:

The sides are miles apart and spending is the biggest gap

Believes the 2 sides will continue to negotiate later today

Graves comments have been more negative while McCarthy seems to be more positive

House Majority Leader Scalise says: