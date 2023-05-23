McCarthy still believes we can reach a debt ceiling deal before June 1. He adds:

  • We are not putting any debt ceiling plan on the U.S. House floor that doesn't spend less than we spent this year
  • No talks scheduled with Biden yet

Meanwhile, the GOP negotiator Graves says:

  • The sides are miles apart and spending is the biggest gap
  • Believes the 2 sides will continue to negotiate later today

Graves comments have been more negative while McCarthy seems to be more positive

House Majority Leader Scalise says:

  • He is unsure whether White House negotiators will meet again