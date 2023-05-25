- Not everyone will be happy with debt deal
- Negotiators worked well past midnight
- I have instructed negotiators to work 24 hours a day for a deal
Separately, US Republican Rep McCaul said they're getting close to a deal and that it's down to the details.
Yesterday, he said it would take about 72 hours to pass legislation after a deal is reached.
Stock futures have extended gains on this.
A reminder: The debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960 and the US has never once defaulted. Stop falling for it.