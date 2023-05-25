Not everyone will be happy with debt deal

Negotiators worked well past midnight

I have instructed negotiators to work 24 hours a day for a deal

Separately, US Republican Rep McCaul said they're getting close to a deal and that it's down to the details.

Yesterday, he said it would take about 72 hours to pass legislation after a deal is reached.

Stock futures have extended gains on this.

A reminder: The debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960 and the US has never once defaulted. Stop falling for it.