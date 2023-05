LOL. "Going a little bit better'. What does that even mean?

We are captive to this sort of drivel coming from both sides of the circus.

US House Speaker McCarthy speaking on Fox Business News in an interview.

More:

I will not put a bill on the floor that spends more money than last year

There ya go - the two sides are still way apart.

-

A 4 hour meeting of talkers from both sides has just concluded.