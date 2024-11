Mitch McConnell was asked about Trump tax cuts and said “I’m sure virtually all of us would like to see most of that extended”.

McConnell also called for increasing defense spending. It all adds up to some big deficits.

It's not clear who will be the new Senate majority leader but three names that have floated are: John Thune, John Cornyn and John Barrasso.

Some strong 'John' energy there!