News posted earlier:

MCD shares were smashed, as you'd respect.

Latest from the CDC:

Cases: 49

Hospitalizations: 10

Deaths: 1

States: 10

This is a fast-moving outbreak investigation. Most sick people are reporting eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers from McDonald’s and investigators are working quickly to confirm which food ingredient is contaminated. McDonald’s has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won’t be available for sale in some states.

Let's hope the death toll doesn't rise.

MCD shares will no doubt find a bid soon enough. This will pass.