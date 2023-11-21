McDonald's will increases its stake in its China business to 48%

to acquire investment firm Carlyle's 28% holding in the burger chain's China business, which also includes its stores in Hong Kong and Macau, will see McDonald's stake rise to 48%.

a group led by state-backed conglomerate CITIC has controlling ownership, a 52% stake

"We believe there is no better time to simplify our structure, given the tremendous opportunity to capture increased demand and further benefit from our fastest growing market's long-term potential," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement on Monday.

Info comes via Reuters, link for more.

The move comes as many other multinational corporations scale back investments in China due to geopolitical and economic challenges.