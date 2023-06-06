The report is of two monkeypox cases detected in Beijing, which comes via Chinese state media. Given the "massaging" of data out of China I suspect the number is greater than two. I could be wrong.

Via Global Times:

  • Beijing has recently detected two cases of monkeypox. One is an imported case, while the other is a close contact of the imported case. Both are in stable condition and are receiving treatment at a designated hospital.
  • Beijing health and disease control authorities quickly initiated epidemiological investigations and source tracing, saying that there is currently a low risk of monkeypox transmission in local communities and informing the public about the clinical symptoms, treatment and prevention methods.

Uh-oh ... not this **** again ...

