The report is of two monkeypox cases detected in Beijing, which comes via Chinese state media. Given the "massaging" of data out of China I suspect the number is greater than two. I could be wrong.

Via Global Times:

Beijing has recently detected two cases of monkeypox. One is an imported case, while the other is a close contact of the imported case. Both are in stable condition and are receiving treatment at a designated hospital.

Beijing health and disease control authorities quickly initiated epidemiological investigations and source tracing, saying that there is currently a low risk of monkeypox transmission in local communities and informing the public about the clinical symptoms, treatment and prevention methods.

Uh-oh ... not this **** again ...

