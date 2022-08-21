Axios has the report, citing unnamed U.S. and Israeli officials:

  • The Biden administration in recent days has been seeking to reassure Israel that it hasn’t agreed to new concessions with Iran and a nuclear deal isn’t imminent

Axios add a 'what to watch ahead':

  • The White House and the State Department are still reviewing and studying the Iranian response to the EU draft agreement. It is not clear when the U.S. will give its response in private and in public.

----

The background to this is that The US is speaking with Iran over a return to the disbanded nuclear deal. EU negotiations have been acting as go-betweens. Its of interest to oil traders as the thinking is that if a nuke deal can be agreed to it then more Iranaian oil will return to global markets, eventually.

From last week:

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to Japanese media, NHK, Friday.

