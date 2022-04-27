Meta is out with the earnings and EPS beat expectations but revenues miss:

earnings-per-share come in at $2.72 versus $2.56 estimate

revenues at 27.91 billion versus 28.20 billion estimate

Daily active users 1.96 billion versus 1.95 billion estimate

Monthly users 2.94 billion versus 2.97 billion estimate

sees a second quarter revenue guidance of $28 billion to $30 billion versus 30.63 billion estimate

Shares nevertheless are up 7.28% initially.

Qualcomm beat on the bottom and top line

earnings-per-share $3.21 versus $2.91 estimate

revenues came in at 11.16 billion versus 10.60 billion estimate

It's stock is trading up 4.37% in after-hours trading

Pinterest revenues beat expectations. The stock is trading up 12.5%

earnings-per-share come in at $0.10 versus four cents estimate

revenues 575 million versus 573 million estimate

Pinterest shares are up $1.98 or 10.61% at $20.65

PayPal numbers show:

earnings-per-share $0.88 versus $0.88 expected

revenues $6.5 billion versus $6.4 billion estimate

PayPal shares are up 2.27% in after-hours trading

ServiceNow numbers show:

earnings-per-share $1.73 versus $1.70 estimate

estimate revenues $1.72 billion versus $1.70 billion estimate

ServiceNow shares are up 5% in after-hours trading

Ford Motor Company number show:

earnings-per-share of $0.38 versus $0.37 expected

revenues $32.1 billion versus $31.13 billion expected

shares are up $0.24 or 1.62% at $15.11

Most of the big earnings companies are showing higher prices after the close. Meta-shares are currently up $23 or 13.18% there are leading the way.