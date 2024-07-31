The big week of earnings continues today with Meta reporting after the bell. We will also get results from Arm, Qualcomm, Carvana, Lam Research, Western Digital and more. Tomorrow after the close we get Amazon, Apple and Intel.

Tech stocks rallied massively today including:

NVDA +12.5%

AVGO +11.3%

TSLA +4%

META +2.3%

Microsoft also trimmed a 7% loss down to 1.5%.

I maintain that this is the headline that turned the market, not AMD's results.

Look for a big reaction to any indications on spend from Zuckerberg as well, though given that he was sharing the stage with Huang this week, the order book is fat.