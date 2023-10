USD/JPY is inching higher after it (finally) took out 150.

Earlier this week, in the VERY early hours of Monday the top hit was 150.14 before it dropped back. The trade taking place at that time was basically robot-to-robot. It won't be disp;laid on most available charts, it was too early.

Be careful of verbal intervention once Japan wakes up, its just 5.30am there.

USD/JPY ticking higher: