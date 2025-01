USDMXN

Trump's supposed reasons for the tariffs are drugs and illegal immigration yet Mexico doesn't seem worried and Canada is.

Again here, Claudia Sheinbaum is brushing off tariffs. Trump also said that they were 'doing better' with Mexico, despite Mexico turning away a deportation flight on the weekend.

I believe that the real reason for tariffs is this and it's what will solve the issue. That said, no one can confidently predict Trump.