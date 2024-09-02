PMI falls to 48.5, lowest since August 2022

New orders and production decline accelerates

Cost inflation hits 21-month high, driven by raw material shortages and peso depreciation

Job shedding continues for fourth straight month

Employment decreased for the fourth month

Export sales saw a substantial drop, particularly from US customers

The Mexican manufacturing sector took another hit in August, with the S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing PMI dropping to 48.5 from 49.0 in July. It's not a great sign for the global economy, though there are people willing to bet that we're at the bottom of the global growth cycle in light of looming rate cuts.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

"August proved to be another difficult month for Mexican manufacturers, with firms trimming output, employment and stocks due to subdued sales in both the domestic and international markets. Total order book volumes dropped to the greatest extent in two years, boding ill for near-term production prospects.

"Confidence regarding the 12-month outlook for output took a hit, as companies became increasingly concerned about intense competition from China and highway insecurity. Panellists also displayed a high degree of uncertainty regarding domestic public policy and market conditions in the US. Combined with demand weakness, subdued optimism could restrict investment.

"Another obstacle encountered by firms was a further sharp increase in purchasing costs, as peso depreciation and material shortages at suppliers meant that they paid more for items like electronic components, foodstuff, packaging and steel. Despite cost pressures climbing to their highest in nearly two years, charge inflation remained contained as several companies left their fees unchanged due to demand retrenchment."