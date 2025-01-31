Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

There are separate comments from Mexico's economy minister:

Tariffs would impact millions of American families, would be a 'strategic error'

Tariffs would make fruit, vegetables, meat, beer, cars, household appliances and medical equipment more expensive in the USA

We've heard all of these talking points before but today's trade will very much be about tariffs with Trump's self-imposed deadline coming on Saturday.

Separately, Canada's Trudeau: