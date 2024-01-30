Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - Q4 2023

: $62.02 billion (BEAT expectation of $61.1 billion). Last year $52.7B Cloud Revenue : $33.7 billion (BEAT expectation of $32.31 billion). Last year $27.1B Intelligent Cloud Revenue : $25.8 billion (BEAT expectation of $25.29 billion). Last year $21.5B Productivity and Business Processes Revenue : $19.25 billion (BEAT expectation of $19.03 billion). Last year $17B More Personal Computing Revenue : $16.89 billion (BEAT expectation of $16.8 billion). Last year $14.2B

Shares of Microsoft are trading down -0.75% in after-hours trading

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - Q4 2023

: $86.31 billion (BEAT expectation of $85.33 billion). Last year $76.04B. Google Cloud: $9.2 billion versus $8.94 billion and $7.32B last year.

Shares of Alphabet are trading down -4.93% in after-hours trading.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - Q4 2023

: $2.96 (BEAT expectation of $2.93) Net Bookings: $2.37 billion (BEAT expectation of $2.33 billion)

Shares are down -1.85% after the close

Stryker Corp (SYK) - Q4 2023

: $3.46 (BEAT expectation of $3.27) Revenue: $5.8 billion (BEAT expectation of $5.6 billion)

Shares are up 3.59% after the close

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - Q1 2024

: $0.90 (MISSED expectation of $0.93) Revenue: $9.40 billion (MISSED expectation of $9.58 billion)

Shares are up 2.5% after the close.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - Q4 2023

: $0.77 (MET expectation of $0.77) Revenue: $6.17 billion (BEAT expectation of $6.12 billion)

Shares are down -2.36% in after-hours trading