Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - Q4 2023
- EPS: $2.93 (BEAT expectation of $2.78). Last year $2.32
- Total Revenue: $62.02 billion (BEAT expectation of $61.1 billion). Last year $52.7B
- Cloud Revenue: $33.7 billion (BEAT expectation of $32.31 billion). Last year $27.1B
- Intelligent Cloud Revenue: $25.8 billion (BEAT expectation of $25.29 billion). Last year $21.5B
- Productivity and Business Processes Revenue: $19.25 billion (BEAT expectation of $19.03 billion). Last year $17B
- More Personal Computing Revenue: $16.89 billion (BEAT expectation of $16.8 billion). Last year $14.2B
Shares of Microsoft are trading down -0.75% in after-hours trading
Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - Q4 2023
- EPS: $1.64 (BEAT expectation of $1.59). Last year $1.05.
- Revenue: $86.31 billion (BEAT expectation of $85.33 billion). Last year $76.04B.
- Google Cloud: $9.2 billion versus $8.94 billion and $7.32B last year.
Shares of Alphabet are trading down -4.93% in after-hours trading.
Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - Q4 2023
- Adj. EPS: $2.96 (BEAT expectation of $2.93)
- Net Bookings: $2.37 billion (BEAT expectation of $2.33 billion)
Shares are down -1.85% after the close
Stryker Corp (SYK) - Q4 2023
- Adj. EPS: $3.46 (BEAT expectation of $3.27)
- Revenue: $5.8 billion (BEAT expectation of $5.6 billion)
Shares are up 3.59% after the close
Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - Q1 2024
- Adj. EPS: $0.90 (MISSED expectation of $0.93)
- Revenue: $9.40 billion (MISSED expectation of $9.58 billion)
Shares are up 2.5% after the close.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - Q4 2023
- Adj. EPS: $0.77 (MET expectation of $0.77)
- Revenue: $6.17 billion (BEAT expectation of $6.12 billion)
Shares are down -2.36% in after-hours trading