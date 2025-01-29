.
Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2025
- EPS: $3.23 (BEAT; exp. $3.11)
- Revenue: $69.6B (BEAT; exp. $68.78B)
- Azure and Other Cloud Services Revenue Growth: +31% (MISS; exp. +31.8% - Down from 33% last quarter)
- Segment Highlights:
- Intelligent Cloud: $25.5B (MISS; exp. $25.74B)
- More Personal Computing: $14.7B (BEAT; exp. $14.13B)
- Productivity and Business Processes: $28.9B (BEAT ; exp. $28.85B)
- Cloud Revenue: $40.9B
Shares of MSFT are trading down -3.94% at $424.90
Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2025
- Adjusted EPS: $0.73 (MISS; exp. $0.75)
- Revenue: $25.71B (MISS ; exp. $27.21B)
- Free Cash Flow: $2.03B (beat; exp. $1.75B)
- Notes:
- Less cost reduction than previously expected.
Shares of Tesla are down -3.17% OR -$12.31 at $375.83
IBM (International Business Machines Corp) Q4 2024
- EPS: $3.92 (BEAT; exp. $3.75)
- Revenue: $17.54B (MEET; exp. $17.54B)
Shares of IBM are trading up 11.54%
ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Q4 2024
- Adjusted EPS: $3.67 (MEET; exp. $3.67)
- Revenue: $2.96B (MEET; exp. $2.96B)
Shares are down -9.5% as "meeting" expectations is just not good enough.
Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Q2 2025
- Adjusted EPS: $0.91 (BEAT; exp. $0.88)
- Revenue: $4.28B (MISS; exp. $4.31B)
Shares are up 7.52%