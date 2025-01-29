.

Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2025

  • EPS: $3.23 (BEAT; exp. $3.11)
  • Revenue: $69.6B (BEAT; exp. $68.78B)
  • Azure and Other Cloud Services Revenue Growth: +31% (MISS; exp. +31.8% - Down from 33% last quarter)
  • Segment Highlights:
    • Intelligent Cloud: $25.5B (MISS; exp. $25.74B)
    • More Personal Computing: $14.7B (BEAT; exp. $14.13B)
    • Productivity and Business Processes: $28.9B (BEAT ; exp. $28.85B)
    • Cloud Revenue: $40.9B

Shares of MSFT are trading down -3.94% at $424.90

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2025

  • Adjusted EPS: $0.73 (MISS; exp. $0.75)
  • Revenue: $25.71B (MISS ; exp. $27.21B)
  • Free Cash Flow: $2.03B (beat; exp. $1.75B)
  • Notes:
    • Less cost reduction than previously expected.

Shares of Tesla are down -3.17% OR -$12.31 at $375.83

IBM (International Business Machines Corp) Q4 2024

  • EPS: $3.92 (BEAT; exp. $3.75)
  • Revenue: $17.54B (MEET; exp. $17.54B)

Shares of IBM are trading up 11.54%

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Q4 2024

  • Adjusted EPS: $3.67 (MEET; exp. $3.67)
  • Revenue: $2.96B (MEET; exp. $2.96B)

Shares are down -9.5% as "meeting" expectations is just not good enough.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Q2 2025

  • Adjusted EPS: $0.91 (BEAT; exp. $0.88)
  • Revenue: $4.28B (MISS; exp. $4.31B)

Shares are up 7.52%