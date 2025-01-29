.

Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2025

EPS: $3.23 (BEAT; exp. $3.11)

$3.23 (BEAT; exp. $3.11) Revenue: $69.6B (BEAT; exp. $68.78B)

$69.6B (BEAT; exp. $68.78B) Azure and Other Cloud Services Revenue Growth: +31% (MISS; exp. +31.8% - Down from 33% last quarter)

+31% (MISS; exp. +31.8% - Down from 33% last quarter) Segment Highlights: Intelligent Cloud: $25.5B (MISS; exp. $25.74B) More Personal Computing: $14.7B (BEAT; exp. $14.13B) Productivity and Business Processes: $28.9B (BEAT ; exp. $28.85B) Cloud Revenue: $40.9B



Shares of MSFT are trading down -3.94% at $424.90

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2025

Adjusted EPS: $0.73 (MISS; exp. $0.75)

$0.73 (MISS; exp. $0.75) Revenue: $25.71B (MISS ; exp. $27.21B)

$25.71B (MISS ; exp. $27.21B) Free Cash Flow: $2.03B (beat; exp. $1.75B)

$2.03B (beat; exp. $1.75B) Notes: Less cost reduction than previously expected.



Shares of Tesla are down -3.17% OR -$12.31 at $375.83

IBM (International Business Machines Corp) Q4 2024

EPS: $3.92 (BEAT; exp. $3.75)

$3.92 (BEAT; exp. $3.75) Revenue: $17.54B (MEET; exp. $17.54B)

Shares of IBM are trading up 11.54%

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Q4 2024

Adjusted EPS: $3.67 (MEET; exp. $3.67)

$3.67 (MEET; exp. $3.67) Revenue: $2.96B (MEET; exp. $2.96B)

Shares are down -9.5% as "meeting" expectations is just not good enough.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Q2 2025

Adjusted EPS: $0.91 (BEAT; exp. $0.88)

$0.91 (BEAT; exp. $0.88) Revenue: $4.28B (MISS; exp. $4.31B)

Shares are up 7.52%